McKinley's passing marks third death in four seasons for team

Published: Sep 24, 2010 at 04:57 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Tragedy and grief have become all too familiar visitors to the Denver Broncos.

Having dealt with the deaths of two teammates in 2007, captain Champ Bailey was no more prepared for the shocking news this week that Kenny McKinley, a gregarious 23-year-old wide receiver with seemingly everything to live for, apparently put a gun to his head and killed himself.

"It's tough. You wish you wouldn't have to go through something like this," Bailey said. "But it's happened. We've got to live with it and keep moving on."

McKinley, a second-year pro and South Carolina's all-time receiving leader, died Monday at his home near the Broncos' headquarters, the NFL Network playing on the television set in the master bedroom. It was in that room where authorities say he took his life just one day after bringing his 1-year-old son back with him from South Carolina.

Investigators suspect the second-year pro committed suicide after being depressed over his second straight season-ending knee surgery last month.

This is the third time in four years the Broncos have had to deal with the stunning death of a teammate. 

Cornerback Darrent Williams, 24, was slain in a drive-by shooting on New Year's Day 2007 after a confrontation between Broncos players and gang members at a nightclub. Three months later, running back Damien Nash, 24, collapsed and died after a charity basketball game in St. Louis.

"It doesn't have to pile up to feel something is not fair," Broncos safety Brian Dawkins said. "But whatever the hand that you're dealt, you have to just play them and have faith."

Williams died in a hail of gunfire hours after the Broncos' 2006 season ended. His death and that of Nash of a heart attack on a day he was raising funds for his heart foundation cast a pall over the team for a long, long time.

A 29-year-old gang member was convicted earlier this year of first-degree murder in Williams' death, and in April was sentenced to life in prison plus 1,152 years.

After that, Bailey said it was time to start remembering how Williams lived, not how he died.

That's what several Broncos players were trying to do Monday night when they attended a wine-tasting VIP fundraiser hosted by Bailey and former NFL star John Lynch to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver, home of the Darrent Williams Memorial Teen Center.

It was there that many of them learned of the latest tragedy to befall the franchise starving for some good fortune.

What makes McKinley's death different than the others is that he took his own life, leaving his friends and teammates to wonder why? And how? How could a young man with so much going for him, with a young son he loved, end it all? How could his incessant smile and jovial personality hide the inner demons that haunted him? Why didn't he reach out for help? Was he despondent over his injury? His finances? His future?

"I don't have any answers," said his father, Kenneth McKinley.

The elder McKinley said he didn't have any hints his son was suicidal, and friends, family members, coaches and teammates who played with him in college and the NFL have said they didn't see any signs, either. Investigators, though, said he had spoken of suicide and wasn't taken seriously.

With McKinley's death occurring during the season, his teammates are left trying to focus on football while compartmentalizing their grief and sorrow.

The Broncos face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Invesco Field, where there will be a moment of silence before kickoff.

"I think Kenny, he would love for us to continue to play, play through his spirits," linebacker Wesley Woodyard said. "We've got to play with him on our shoulders and in our hearts."

The Broncos decided to leave McKinley's locker in place for the remainder of the season as a shrine to their teammate. They also will wear decals with No. 11 on their helmets.

Bailey is one of just four players remaining on the roster from 2007, when Williams was killed and Nash died. He said the trio of tragedies in Denver confounds him.

"I hate to say it's just about here," Bailey said. "Every incident was different and you can't really compare any one of them. It's all isolated situations and it's just things we have to deal with. We're strong men. I know we can handle it."

Friends calling him aren't asking, "What's going on there?" but "What can we do?"

"A lot of guys around the league I know are praying for the team and his family and wished us the best throughout this process," Bailey said.

Many NFL fans across the country who used to see Super Bowl trophies and John Elway's toothy smile and helicopter spin when thinking of the Broncos now perceive a franchise under a dark cloud.

"You can call it what you want. I'm not going to say it's bad luck," Bailey said. "It's just one of those situations that happened to this team. It's unfortunate. But you have to keep living."

In addition to the tragic deaths of Williams, Nash and McKinley, the Broncos have been in the news for misfortune on the field. NFL sacks king Elvis Dumervil suffered a season-ending torn chest muscle two weeks after signing a $61.5 million contract this summer.

There were costly mistakes in the personnel department, mostly under former coach Mike Shanahan, who famously drafted Maurice Clarett and signed Travis Henry, two running backs who wound up in prison.

Shanahan's successor, Josh McDaniels, has rid the roster of malcontents, sending Jay Cutler and Brandon Marshall packing, and putting a premium on high character in the draft and free agency.

McKinley, a fifth-round pick, was one of those good guys he drafted last year.

"I've had an opportunity to have two draft classes here in two years here. And I'm not sure that any one of those kids enjoyed the phone call as much as Kenny did," McDaniels recalled through tears. "That was him. He was excited about it. He was looking forward to the opportunity. That's what he brought every day.

"We're certainly going to miss him being around here, our players will, our coaches will. We'll get through this together."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills' Josh Allen on game-winning drive to squeak by Chargers: Just trusted our guys to 'go make big plays'

A turnover-filled performance against the Chargers made for a nerve-racking night for Bills fans, but Josh Allen stepped up when it mattered most, leading the Bills on a 13-play, 64-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to set up Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal.
news

Steelers' George Pickens on connection with Mason Rudolph: 'I was just hoping he'd give me a chance'

In this holiday special, the Pittsburgh Steelers snapped their three-game losing streak with the help of receiver George Pickens dominating and quarterback Mason Rudolph giving him a chance.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Saturday's doubleheader 

The Pittsburgh Steelers are alive and well amid a competitive AFC playoff race following Saturday night's dominant 34-11 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Move the Sticks: Common traits of top-10 WRs in yards, top-10 pass rushers in sacks & Bucky's Coach's Corner

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.