McKenzie wants Derek Carr to be 'Raider for his career'

Responding to a report that Derek Carr has "grown frustrated with the slow pace" of talks over a new contract, Oakland general manager Reggie McKenzie did his best on Thursday to put Raiders fans at ease.
"I see Derek every day. We have a great relationship, communicate very well. That's not going to be an issue at all," McKenzie told 95.7 FM about working out a new deal, per Jimmy Durkin of the Bay Area News Group. "Only thing that comes to my thought when it comes to Derek Carr is I want Derek to be a Raider for his career."
In March, the Raiders GM told CSN Bay Area that "serious talks" on a new pact for Carr would begin after the draft.
NFL Network's Michael Silver reported this week that "two-and-a-half weeks since the draft's completion, the Raiders have yet to reach out to Carr or his agent -- and the quarterback's patience, sources say, is wearing thin."
Whatever Carr is feeling, there is virtually no doubt that the quarterback's rookie deal will eventually be torn up in favor of a blockbuster new contract.
The Raiders spent years searching for a functional starter. Ultimately, they found a legitimate MVP candidate in Carr.
It's not about if they'll pay -- it's only a matter of when.