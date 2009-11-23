McKenzie returns to Saints, who need CB depth after injuries

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints brought back Mike McKenzie to replace cornerback Leigh Torrence, who will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.
McKenzie, an 11-year NFL veteran, was released by the Saints during the offseason following injuries to each knee in consecutive seasons. But the Saints have been short on cornerbacks because of injuries to Torrence, Tracy Porter, Jabari Greer and Randall Gay.
Before a fracture to his right kneecap last November, McKenzie started 62 of 63 games, with 225 tackles, 58 passes defended, 12 interceptions and one forced fumble.
No details on the deal with McKenzie were immediately announced Monday.
