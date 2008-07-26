McKelvin signs five-year, $19.4 million deal with Bills

Published: Jul 26, 2008 at 11:54 AM

The Buffalo Bills signed rookie cornerback Leodis McKelvin to a five-year, $19.4 million deal, including $12.6 million worth of bonuses, reports NFL Network's Adam Schefter.

More information:
» Signing status of first-round picks

Selected 11th overall out of Troy University, McKelvin signed his rookie contract at the Bills headquarters in Orchard Park and was preparing to join the team at its training camp facility in suburban Rochester after he missed four practices, including two on Saturday.

Shortly after McKelvin's agent, Hadley Engelhard, told The Associated Press that his client had agreed to a deal, the Bills announced that the player had signed his contract.

McKelvin was the first defensive back selected in the 2008 NFL Draft, and will compete with Jabari Greer for a starting job opposite Terrence McGee this season.

McKelvin had been only one of four first-round draft picks yet to sign with their respective teams.

McKelvin, 5-foot-10 and 184 pounds, was a two-year starter and regarded as the most athletic cornerback in this year's draft class. He possesses great speed, is solid in coverage and a sure tackler. McKelvin also is a double-threat on special teams; his eight career returns for touchdowns (seven punts and one kickoff) tied the NCAA Division I-A record.

As a cornerback, he finished his college career with only four interceptions, but proved solid in defending opponents' top receivers.

Last year, McKelvin had six tackles, forced a fumble and broke up three passes in a game against Florida. Two years ago, McKelvin limited Georgia Tech's Calvin Johnson -- the second pick in last year's NFL Draft -- to two catches for 9 yards. The only knock against McKelvin has been that he's dropped some potential interceptions.

Earlier in the day, Bills coach Dick Jauron expressed concern about the practice time McKelvin was missing.

"It's hard to catch up. Hopefully, he'll be in as soon as he's able to be here," Jauron said. "Every practice is significant. ... We can spend extra time with him, but there are reps that just keep going by."

McKelvin, though, is familiar with the Bills defense after taking part in all of the team's spring minicamp sessions.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders QB Sam Howell not looking past winless Bears on Thursday night: 'Definitely not a team you can take lightly' 

Facing a winless Chicago Bears squad might well be the best remedy for the Washington Commanders' ills, but quarterback Sam Howell isn't about to look past his Thursday night opponent, 0-4 or not. 
news

Bills OLB Von Miller on Week 5 return: 'If I was a betting man I would say yeah, you can expect to see Von Miller in London'

Absent since Week 12 of last season due to a torn ACL, Bills OLB Von Miller is aiming to return on Sunday against the Jaguars in London. 
news

Eagles signing veteran CB Bradley Roby in move to add secondary depth

The Philadelphia Eagles are adding needed depth to their depleted secondary. Veteran cornerback Bradley Roby is signing with Philly, NFL Network's James Palmer reported on Tuesday.
news

Move the Sticks: MNF recap, Christian McCaffrey's touches & Week 5 rookie draft

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.