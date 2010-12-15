McKay: League should revisit playoff seeding system

Published: Dec 15, 2010 at 06:30 AM

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Rich McKay, Atlanta Falcons president and co-chair of the NFL Competition Committee, said Wednesday at the league's owners meetings that he would like to see playoff teams re-seeded, with division winners not necessarily granted a home game.

McKay said similar proposals in the past have received upwards of 18 votes, but not the 24 needed by owners to pass a measure.

When asked if he believed the possibility of a .500 or worse team winning a division would lead to future consideration of altering playoff seeding, McKay said: "I hope so. I've brought it up twice and never had real success getting it passed. I think it something we should consider."

McKay said he has always supported re-seeding spots 3 through 6 based on record, but he realizes not all share his views. Several owners believe there should be a significant reward for winning one's division, with that belief grounded in the traditions of the game and a desire to keep a focus on divisional rivalries.

"I don't disagree with that," McKay said, "but (re-seeding) is something we should keep talking about."

Playoff seeding is an issue this season because the winner of the NFC West could be 8-8 or 7-9, while a team with 10 or 11 wins might have to go on the road.

"I see the merits of what they're talking about," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "But I also believe that our playoff system has worked quite well. ... We were focused a lot on (whether or not) the priority should be win your division, get a home game. That's what clubs really felt should be the priority."

The two teams most likely hurt by the existing rules are the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, who are tied for the NFC East lead at 9-4. The St. Louis Rams and Seattle Seahawks are tied for the NFC West lead at 6-7, with the San Francisco 49ers one game behind at 5-8.

Giants co-owner John Mara said he understands the logic behind the way things are done, "though I don't necessarily agree with it."

"For me, a team that wins their division with a .500 record or worse shouldn't necessarily get a home game over a team that wins 10 or 11 games," Mara said. "I can't tell you I have a lot of hope about that passing. It's been discussed in the past and never gone anywhere."

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said he didn't have a stance.

"It's a tough question," he said. "You keep having to go back and forth with that every year."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Frank Gore intends to retire with 49ers, join San Francisco front office

Frank Gore told TheSFNiners.com this week that he is planning on signing a one-day deal with the San Francisco 49ers, the team that drafted him, and retiring from the NFL. It's only a matter of time.
news

Colin Kaepernick throws at Michigan spring game, awaits 'door to open' for NFL return

Colin Kaepernick worked out in front of NFL scouts and onlookers during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.
news

P.J. Williams returning to Saints on one-year deal; New Orleans also adding DT Jaleel Johnson

P.J. Williams is marching back to New Orleans after over two weeks on the open market. The Saints are re-signing the veteran defensive back to a one-year deal, and adding a former Vikings and Texans DT, as well.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW