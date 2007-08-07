McIntosh injures knee, leaves Chiefs offensive line in doubt

Published: Aug 07, 2007 at 04:52 PM

RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- Kansas City's already shaky offensive line suffered a huge blow Tuesday with the news that starting left tackle Damion McIntosh might miss an extended period of time with a knee injury.

McIntosh hurt his right knee late Monday afternoon during practice and was taken off the field on a motorized cart. Chiefs coach Herm Edwards said Tuesday that doctors are still evaluating McIntosh's injury, initially diagnosed as a sprain.

"He's hurting," Edwards said. "Right now he's week-to-week. It'll be a while."

The Chiefs signed McIntosh, a seven-year veteran who played previously at San Diego and Miami, during the offseason hoping he could fill the void created by left tackle Willie Roaf's abrupt retirement before the 2006-07 season.

Kansas City also is trying to replace another perennial Pro Bowler, guard Will Shields, who retired this past offseason.

Edwards said third-year pro Will Svitek, a former sixth-round draft choice and converted defensive lineman, will take over as the starter at left tackle.

"He's got a great opportunity," Edwards said. "It's his turn. He's got to go play now. And I anticipate he's going to go in there and play well."

Svitek, who has played in just three games during his NFL career, said he's excited about the challenge.

"I've got to work hard on my fundamentals, because I lack experience," he said. "But if I take care of my techniques and do well, and know what I need to do, I'll be OK."

Svitek said the pressure of taking over a high-profile position considered crucial to protecting a quarterback's blind side doesn't faze him.

"There's always pressure," he said. "This is the NFL. It's a high-performance business. You've got to step up."

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

WR John Taylor, LB Patrick Willis to be inducted into 49ers Hall of Fame

The 49ers, along with the York family, announced Wednesday that wide receiver John Taylor and linebacker Patrick Willis would be the newest inductees into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame. 
news

Bears WR Allen Robinson mum on any developments with contract

Chicago wide receiver Allen Robinson reiterated that he was ready to play the 2021 season on the franchise tag and offered no update on whether an extension was forthcoming. He was also mum on Chicago's quarterback situation.
news

NCAA adopts interim policy allowing college athletes to profit from name, image, likeness

The NCAA on Wednesday approved a ground-breaking interim policy clearing the way for college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.
news

Lane Johnson: Eagles are going to 'come out swinging' after disappointing 2020 season

After a disastrous 2020 campaign, Eagles tackle ﻿Lane Johnson﻿ believes his team is perfectly positioned as a sleeper that's ready to land a few punches.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW