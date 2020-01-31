McGlinchey, Staley bond reflective of 49ers' culture

"Joe's grown into one of my best friends," McGlinchey said. "I'm so thankful, one for the 49ers that picked me and got me to this team and this organization, from our ownership being the best, general manager, head coach and all that, but it gave me Joe. That's one thing that I'll always -- I would not have the success that I've had this year, even last year being able to hold my own, I wouldn't say I had a ton of success last year but I was able to hold my own and compete really, really hard because of Joe and the things that he's taught me and the way that he's helped me get along in this league, not only as a player but as a person. Settling into the Bay Area, anything that comes with everything, I've always leaned on Joe.