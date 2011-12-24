McGahee second RB to reach 1,000 yards with three teams

Published: Dec 24, 2011 at 04:31 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Denver Broncos running back Willis McGahee became the NFL's second player to reach 1,000 yards rushing with three teams after having a 24-yard rush on the second play from scrimmage against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

He joins Ricky Watters, who rushed for 1,000 yards with San Francisco, Philadelphia and Seattle.

McGahee entered the game with 990 yards rushing and broke 1,000 against his former team, Buffalo, which selected him in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft.

McGahee now has four 1,000-yard seasons, and it's his first since he had 1,207 yards in 2007 with Baltimore. He twice rushed for 1,000 yards in four seasons with the Bills.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Deshaun Watson 'would love' to have free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins sign with Browns

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson told reporters Tuesday that he "would love" to see former teammate DeAndre Hopkins sign with Cleveland.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, May 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson being cautious with Calvin Ridley in OTAs: 'Just want to be careful with him'

The Jacksonville Jaguars have big plans for Calvin Ridley in 2023, but after the wideout missed all of the 2022 campaign, the club is easing him back into offseason workouts.

news

State of the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts and Co. appear poised to avoid Super Bowl hangover

After falling just short of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy last season, can Jalen Hurts and Co. avoid the dreaded Super Bowl hangover? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More