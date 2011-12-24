McGahee second RB to reach 1,000 yards with three teams

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Denver Broncos running back Willis McGahee became the NFL's second player to reach 1,000 yards rushing with three teams after having a 24-yard rush on the second play from scrimmage against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.
He joins Ricky Watters, who rushed for 1,000 yards with San Francisco, Philadelphia and Seattle.
McGahee entered the game with 990 yards rushing and broke 1,000 against his former team, Buffalo, which selected him in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft.
McGahee now has four 1,000-yard seasons, and it's his first since he had 1,207 yards in 2007 with Baltimore. He twice rushed for 1,000 yards in four seasons with the Bills.
