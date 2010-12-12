McFadden, Turner run rampant for owners in Week 14

Who was the Fantasy Player of the Week? Vote on the top performers and decide who was the most valuable player!
Darren McFadden, RB, Raiders
If you decided to bench McFadden this week, well, at least you'll be getting some Christmas presents in less than two weeks. The explosive runner went off against the Jags, rushing for 123 yards and two touchdowns in 38-31 loss. But that wasn't all -- McFadden also caught three passes for 86 yards and scored another touchdown. With a matchup against the Broncos next on the schedule, the Arkansas product is going to lead a lot of teams to the fantasy title.
Tim Hightower, RB, Cardinals
Hightower, a Week 14 sleeper on NFL.com, went off against the Broncos with 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The veteran runner scored on runs of 8 and 39 yards, both in the fourth quarter. With Beanie Wells clearly not effective out of the backfield, Hightower will be a popular name on the fantasy waiver wire heading into Week 15 -- he has a great matchup against a terrible Panthers run defense. Hightower is a free agent in over 40 percent of leagues.
Michael Turner, RB, Falcons
Turner the Burner was in rare form in Week 14, and it couldn't come at a better time for fantasy owners. The bruising back rushed for 112 yards and scored three touchdowns in what was a 31-10 blowout win over the Panthers. His scores came on runs of 1, 3 and 4 yards. Now over the 1,110-yard rushing mark with a total of 11 touchdowns, Turner is proving that running backs can still produce huge numbers a full season removed from posting 370-plus rushing attempts.
DeSean Jackson, WR, Eagles
Heading into Week 14, Jackson was on a thre-game skid that caused some fantasy owners to question whether he was even worth starting in some leagues. Well, Jackson proved that you should always stick with your studs. The talented wideout caught four passes for 210 yards and scored a touchdown in a win over the Cowboys. The touchdown came on a 91-yard pass from Michael Vick, but Jackson did most of the work on what was a huge play in fantasy leagues.
Jay Feely, K, Cardinals
No, this is not a misprint. Cardinals kicker Jay Feely scored the third-most fantasy points among all players (no defenses) on NFL.com. Aside from kicking five field goals, including a 48-yarder, a 49-yarder and a 55-yarder, he also scored a touchdown on a 5-yard run as part of a fake field-goal attempt. In all, the veteran totaled 27.50 fantasy points -- that was more than Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Hillis, Matt Forte, Dwayne Bowe and Terrell Owens combined.
