McFadden, Turner run rampant for owners in Week 14

If you decided to bench McFadden this week, well, at least you'll be getting some Christmas presents in less than two weeks. The explosive runner went off against the Jags, rushing for 123 yards and two touchdowns in 38-31 loss. But that wasn't all -- McFadden also caught three passes for 86 yards and scored another touchdown. With a matchup against the Broncos next on the schedule, the Arkansas product is going to lead a lot of teams to the fantasy title.