McFadden still not practicing with Raiders, but he can jog

Notes: QB Jason Campbell has been throwing passes up to 30 yards in his attempt to return after undergoing surgery for a broken collarbone in mid-October. He has yet to resume practicing, however, and his conditioning also is an issue. ... Safety Michael Huff (hamstring) didn't practice. ... Rookie RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) was limited in practice, but it still was his most extensive work in more than a month. ... KR Bryan McCann (concussion) were back at practice, but DT John Henderson (knee) was missing, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.