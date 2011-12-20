McFadden still not practicing with Raiders, but he can jog

Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden did some light jogging Tuesday, but it remains uncertain if he'll play again this season after being sidelined with an ankle injury since mid-October.
Just seeing McFadden doing something other than watching practice counted as a milestone for the injured running back. It also gave Raiders coach Hue Jackson something to smile about after three consecutive losses, even though team sources have told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora it's unlikely McFadden will be back this season, even if Oakland (7-7) makes the playoffs.
"He was moving around, so that's a good thing," Jackson said. "A couple weeks ago, he attempted to do the same thing, so he has tried. We just want to make sure he's totally where he needs to be before we put him out there."
The same goes for wide receiver Jacoby Ford, who also has progressed to jogging after sitting out the previous month with his own foot injury.
With a short week, the Raiders would be hard-pressed to get either on the field for Saturday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Even the regular-season finale against the San Diego Chargers might be a stretch because neither player has practiced in more than a month -- two in McFadden's case.
Jackson continues to hold out hope that McFadden can play again this season but not at the risk of aggravating his condition. McFadden suffered a setback after attempting to jog last month, so Jackson is taking a cautious approach.
"He just wasn't ready for that kind of work," Jackson said. "We have to be very careful with that. We don't want to do anything that's going to jeopardize his career or his opportunity to play."
Notes: QB Jason Campbell has been throwing passes up to 30 yards in his attempt to return after undergoing surgery for a broken collarbone in mid-October. He has yet to resume practicing, however, and his conditioning also is an issue. ... Safety Michael Huff (hamstring) didn't practice. ... Rookie RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) was limited in practice, but it still was his most extensive work in more than a month. ... KR Bryan McCann (concussion) were back at practice, but DT John Henderson (knee) was missing, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
