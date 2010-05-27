McDaniels: Shoulder injury keeps Stokley out of Broncos' practices

Published: May 27, 2010 at 11:07 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos held wide receiver Brandon Stokley out of Thursday's passing camp practice, the latest workout he has missed because of a shoulder injury.

Tebow already movin' on up

Normally, much isn't made

of a QB going from No. 4

to No. 3 on the depth chart. That isn't the case for hyped rookie Tim Tebow, who made just that move Thursday. More ...

Broncos coach Josh McDaniels said Stokley has missed several of the team's spring practices since falling on his shoulder during a recent workout.

McDaniels didn't elaborate on when Stokley suffered the injury, and, as a matter of routine, doesn't put a timeline on a player's return from injury.

The injury put another hole in the Broncos' receiving corps as the team works its way through a spring practice schedule that wraps up in mid-June. Two of the team's draft picks, wide receivers Demayrius Thomas and Eric Decker, are coming off foot surgery and have yet to practice with the team.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

QB Derek Carr agrees to three-year, $121.5M contract extension with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a three-year extension with quarterback Derek Carr worth $121.5 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. The deal ties Carr, who is already the longest tenured quarterback in the AFC, to the Raiders through the 2025 season, and includes a no-trade clause.

news

HBCU QB Aqeel Glass just wants 'an opportunity' to prove NFL bona fides

Over the past 10 drafts, a miniscule number of players have been selected out of HBCUs -- and none have been quarterbacks. Jim Trotter examines Alabama A&M star Aqeel Glass' efforts to make a name for himself in the NFL.

news

Justin Jefferson excited for Kevin O'Connell's 'laid-back' coaching style in Minnesota

At the nascent stages of his tenure, new Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has already won over key members of the locker room, including star receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW