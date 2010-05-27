McDaniels: Shoulder injury keeps Stokley out of Broncos' practices

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos held wide receiver Brandon Stokley out of Thursday's passing camp practice, the latest workout he has missed because of a shoulder injury.
Broncos coach Josh McDaniels said Stokley has missed several of the team's spring practices since falling on his shoulder during a recent workout.
McDaniels didn't elaborate on when Stokley suffered the injury, and, as a matter of routine, doesn't put a timeline on a player's return from injury.
The injury put another hole in the Broncos' receiving corps as the team works its way through a spring practice schedule that wraps up in mid-June. Two of the team's draft picks, wide receivers Demayrius Thomas and Eric Decker, are coming off foot surgery and have yet to practice with the team.
