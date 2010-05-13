McDaniels believes unsigned DE Dumervil will attend Broncos' OTAs

BroncosPro Bowl defensive end Elvis Dumervil is expected to attend the start of the team's first voluntary organized team activities Monday, The Denver Post reported.
"I think we'll see Elvis on Sunday, and we're looking forward to that," Broncos coach Josh McDaniels told The Post on Thursday.
It isn't clear if Dumervil, who skipped the Broncos' voluntary conditioning program last month, actually will participate in practices because he has yet to sign his restricted free agent tender. Dumervil has until June 15 to do so, guaranteeing him $3.168 million in 2010.