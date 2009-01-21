McDaniels adds younger brother to his coaching staff

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Josh McDaniels continued filling out his first coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, hiring his younger brother, Ben, as an offensive assistant and Don Martindale as linebackers coach.
Martindale's hiring follows the additions of special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, who spent the last three seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs' special teams coach, and defensive line coach Wayne Nunnely, who spent the last 12 seasons as the San Diego Chargers' defensive line coach.
Ben McDaniels, 28, was the quarterbacks coach at Massillon Jackson High School in Ohio. He served as a graduate assistant under Glen Mason at Minnesota from 2004 to 2005 and was quarterbacks coach at Canton McKinley High School in Canton, Ohio, from 2006 to 2007.
Ben McDaniels played quarterback at Kent State from 1999 to 2001 and was on McKinley's 1997 state championship-winning team with Broncos defensive lineman Kenny Peterson.
Jay Rodgers also was hired as an offensive assistant. He enters his first NFL season after spending nine years at the college level. He was Iowa State's receivers coach the last two years.
