McCoy, Torain have sleeper appeal in fantasy leagues

Looking for a sleeper to fill out your starting lineup? These 10 under-the-radar players could be on the verge of solid stat lines based on the matchups. For more lineup help, check out Start 'Em & Sit 'Em and our player rankings.
Colt McCoy, QB, Browns: McCoy has averaged a respectable 15 fantasy points per game in his four starts, and a matchup against the Raiders makes him a legitimate starting option if you need a quarterback during the bye weeks. The Silver & Black have given up an average of 20.17 fantasy points per game to opposing field generals this season, so don't overlook McCoy if you need help at the position in leagues with 12-plus teams.
Mark Sanchez, QB, Jets: Owners in leagues with 12-plus teams who need a quarterback should give Sanchez a roll of the dice. Outside of what was a disastrous start against the Ravens in Week 4, the USC product has scored no fewer than 15 fantasy points in any of his starts this season. The Dolphins have given up the second-most fantasy points to signal-callers after five weeks, so Sanchez has a favorable matchup on the slate.
James Starks, RB, Packers: Predicting the backfield situation in Green Bay from one week to the next can be a headache for fantasy leaguers, but Starks has seen more touches than Ryan Grant to this point and looks like the better back. He's a viable flex starter against the struggling St. Louis Rams, who field the NFL's worst run defense and have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.
Ryan Torain, RB, Redskins: It's almost impossible to know who will see the lion's share of the carries for coach Mike Shanahan in a given week, but I like Torain over Tim Hightower. He's coming off a huge game against the Rams, and this week's matchup versus the Eagles couldn't be more favorable. Coach Andy Reid's crew has allowed more fantasy points to running backs than any team in the entire league.
Daniel Thomas, RB, Dolphins: Barring a setback in his return from an injured hamstring, Thomas should be seen as a terrific No. 2 fantasy back or flex starter against the Jets. The Men in Green have been gashed by opposing running backs all season long, allowing an average of close to 24 fantasy points per game to the position. That makes the talented rookie out of Kansas State a tremendous option for fantasy leagues in Week 6.
Michael Crabtree, WR, 49ers: The Niners will be without Braylon Edwards and Josh Morgan this week, so Crabtree is destined to see more than his share of targets from Alex Smith. In a game against the high-powered Lions, the Niners might be forced to throw the football to keep up with Matthew Stafford, Calvin Johnson and their offense. So if you need a wideout in a pinch, consider Crabtree as a possible No. 3 or 4 fantasy choice.
Victor Cruz, WR, Giants: Cruz has come out of nowhere to become a legitimate starter in the world of fantasy football. He has recorded a combined 53.2 fantasy points on NFL.com over the last three weeks and is a nice option in the pass attack for Eli Manning. The Bills have given up an average of 26.50 fantasy points per game to wide receivers -- that's the ninth-most in the league -- so Cruz is a terrific option in all formats.
Darrius Heyward-Bey, WR, Raiders: Once considered a bust, Heyward-Bey is now starting to put up some decent numbers both on the field and in fantasy circles. Over the last two weeks, the Maryland product has put up a combined 27.4 fantasy points on NFL.com. If the Browns are without CB Joe Haden in this week's battle in Oakland, Heyward-Bey would be a legitimate No. 3 fantasy wideout. Otherwise he's more a roll of the fantasy dice.
Greg Little, WR, Browns:Browns coach Pat Shurmur has promoted Little to the starting lineup, so the rookie out of North Carolina will be given a chance to shine against the Raiders. The Silver & Black have given up an average of 23.88 fantasy points per game to wide receivers, and McCoy will no doubt look to his top option often in this AFC contest. That makes Little worth a look as a third wideout in leagues with 12-plus teams.
Heath Miller, TE, Steelers:Fantasy owners looking to add and start a tight end off the waiver wire this week should give Miller a shot. The veteran out of Virginia scored 10.60 fantasy points last week against the Titans, catching his first touchdown pass of the season in the process. Next up is a date with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have given up the third-most fantasy points to tight ends this season.
