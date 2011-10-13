McCoy, Torain have sleeper appeal in fantasy leagues

Michael Crabtree, WR, 49ers: The Niners will be without Braylon Edwards and Josh Morgan this week, so Crabtree is destined to see more than his share of targets from Alex Smith. In a game against the high-powered Lions, the Niners might be forced to throw the football to keep up with Matthew Stafford, Calvin Johnson and their offense. So if you need a wideout in a pinch, consider Crabtree as a possible No. 3 or 4 fantasy choice.