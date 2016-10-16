McCoy scores 3 TDs in Bills 45-16 win over 49ers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Guard Richie Incognito knew LeSean McCoy's right knee was fine when the Bills running back was already gabbing in Buffalo's locker room during halftime.
"As long as Shady's talking, he's fine," Incognito said.
If knocking knees with 49ers linebacker Nick Bellore late in the first half couldn't slow down the player nicknamed, "Shady," what chance did the 49ers porous run defense have?
McCoy had 140 yards rushing and matched a career high by scoring three times, and the Bills extended their winning streak to four with a 45-16 victory over San Francisco and new starter Colin Kaepernick Sunday.
Buffalo fans greeted Kaepernick roughly for his leadership among athletes protesting during the national anthem. They booed him loudly, sold anti-Kaepernick T-shirts and roughed up a dummy wearing his jersey.
Kaepernick finished 13 of 29 for 187 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown pass to Torrey Smith. But San Francisco (1-5) couldn't finish drives, settling for three field goals by Phil Dawson, in losing its fifth straight game.
"I thought he was OK," coach Chip Kelly said of Kaepernick, whom he promoted over Blaine Gabbert following a 33-21 loss to Arizona. "But overall, offensively as a group, we need to run the ball better and we need to be better at the passing game."
Kelly wouldn't commit to who will start next week against Tampa Bay.
"Yeah, we'll see," he said.
Tyrod Taylor threw two touchdown passes in helping Buffalo win four straight for the first time since the start of the 2008 season.
The 49ers allowed 312 yards rushing - Buffalo's best outing since 1992. The defense has allowed 981 yards on the ground in its past five games.
The Bills blew the game open by scoring 21 points over a span of 7:02 straddling the third and fourth quarters.
Taylor completed a 30-yard pass to Justin Hunter . Then the 49ers were stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-1 at Buffalo's 40.
After McCoy put the Bills up 31-16 with 10:53 left in the fourth quarter, the Bills got the ball back on after Keshawn Martin fumbled the kickoff.
McCoy scored twice on 18-yard runs and another on a 4-yard scamper in his second meeting against Kelly. McCoy expressed bitter feelings toward Kelly for trading him from Philadelphia to Buffalo.
"To sit here and tell you that it didn't affect me last year, I would be lying," McCoy said. "But I'm past that. It's a whole year later."
