McCoy's ankle injury may lead to Delhomme facing former team

Published: Nov 22, 2010 at 12:40 PM

BEREA, Ohio -- Colt McCoy has a sprained ankle. At least the Browns are consistent in one category.

Cleveland's rookie quarterback injured his left ankle on Sunday at Jacksonville, leaving his status for this week's game uncertain and making it possible Jake Delhomme could return to the lineup and start against his former team, the Carolina Panthers.

McCoy underwent an MRI and further tests Monday on his ankle, which he hurt being sacked in the second half of a 24-20 loss to the Jaguars. McCoy finished his fifth straight game despite being hobbled by the ankle injury, the third sustained by a Cleveland quarterback this season.

Plastic walking boots have become fashionable this fall around here.

Browns coach Eric Mangini confirmed McCoy's sprain, but was unclear about the extent of the injury. Mangini said he will wait to see if McCoy can practice on Wednesday before naming a start for Sunday's home game. Even then, Mangini is likely to keep the Panthers (1-9) guessing about his plans.

If McCoy can't play, Delhomme, who has been out since re-injuring his right ankle against Atlanta on Oct. 10, is now an option.

Mangini said the 35-year-old Delhomme "is back to 100 percent or back to 100 percent as much as anybody could be 100 percent."

Both Delhomme and quarterback Seneca Wallace have been sidelined by high ankle sprains, dreaded injuries that typically take up to a month to heal completely.

Wallace, who made four starts after Delhomme was initially injured in the season opener, was McCoy's backup on Sunday against the Jaguars. Delhomme was Cleveland's third quarterback, but he may now leapfrog Wallace if McCoy can't go this week.

Wallace briefly came into the locker room Monday, but took off the moment reporters began converging on his stall.

"I pump faked y'all," Wallace cracked as he left.

McCoy has gone 2-3 as a starter. He's completed 81 of 127 passes for 975 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. On Sunday, he was sacked six times and left Jacksonville with a walking boot on his left foot, a cowboy boot on his right.

Delhomme signed with the Browns (3-7) as a free agent in March after spending seven seasons in Carolina. He led the Panthers to their only Super Bowl appearance in the 2003 season.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former USC Heisman Trophy winner Charles White, who played for Browns and Rams, dies at 64

Charles White, the USC tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979 before playing in the NFL with the Browns and Rams, died Wednesday. He was 64.

news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt surprised with farewell video from his family, NFL players

The ninth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals" shared a moment where the team surprised defensive tackle J.J. Watt with farewell video from his family and NFL players.

news

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw interviews for Broncos HC job

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw interviewed for the vacant Broncos head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday evening.

news

Texans GM Nick Caserio: WR John Metchie III on 'amazing' recovery path

Diagnosed with leukemia in July of last year, wide receiver John Metchie has a shot at returning to the Houston Texans for their offseason program in the spring, general manager Nick Caserio said Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE