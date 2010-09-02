McCoy rises, Hardesty falls in Browns' victory

Published: Sep 02, 2010 at 04:17 PM

CLEVELAND -- Montario Hardesty can't seem to outrun his knee problems.

The Cleveland Browns' highly touted rookie running back, whose career at the University of Tennessee was slowed by knee injuries, hurt his left one during the second quarter of Thursday night's 13-10 victory over the Chicago Bears, a potentially major blow to the team's running game.

Fellow rookie Colt McCoy got his first NFL start and went a perfect 13-of-13 passing for 131 yards in two-plus quarters. The former Texas star fumbled his first snap, but he finally showed some potential in easily his best performance of an otherwise rough preseason.

Quarterback Todd Collins, recently signed by the Bears to back up Jay Cutler, completed 10 of 15 passes for 139 yards, and he had a 15-yard TD toss to tight end Greg Olsen.

