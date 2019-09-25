McCoy returns to practice; QB Haskins 'not far away'

"It's just a matter of right now, I think we have done some decent things on offense as far as throwing the ball. We had the five turnovers last week, which was not good, but I think after only three games with Case (Keenum) being in the offense only three games with a lot of new people, I think it's important for him to continue to get another chance and see how he can do moving forward. That's not to say it is permanent, but Dwayne is still coming along. He's young and I think it's important for him to sit back and see how to prepare as a pro. He'll get his time, he'll get his chance. Just not yet."