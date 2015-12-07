McCoy on Eagles reunion: 'You all know who's next'

LeSean McCoy was still pretty upset about being a part of Chip Kelly's roster purge, even after the Bills inked him to a generous extension in Buffalo.
The star running back was never short on his opinions about Kelly, except when he was asked to expand on, or clarify statements he made that hinted at racism motivating some of Kelly's roster decisions. That pretty much shut all Eagles questions down for a little while.
Now that he has his groove back, though -- McCoy has 614 total yards and three touchdowns over his last five games, including 112 yards in a 30-21 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday -- it sounds like open season has returned.
When asked about facing Philadelphia this Sunday, McCoy whetted everyone's appetite.
Rex Ryan helped McCoy punch up the excitement a little bit.
"It's gonna be special. There's no question, it'll be special. We're not gonna send him out for warm-ups. Maybe that's what we need to do," Ryan said, making a joke about himself after he opted not to come out of the tunnel at MetLife Stadium last month against the Jets until game time.
"But no, I think obviously it's gonna be special. He cares a great deal about a lot of those guys over there. His teammates and things, and you know what that community means to him, and he's a Pennsylvania guy. So obviously that's gonna be a huge game for him."
It will be interesting to see how Kelly's defense handles the situation this weekend. There's no question McCoy is on a roll, and that the Bills have figured out how to maximize both of their star running backs. But even if Kelly won't admit it, there's probably a personal element to this game as well. McCoy hurled some pretty serious grenades on his way out; words that can be hard to forget.