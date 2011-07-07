McCoy-led Browns to gather in Texas next week for camp

The Cleveland Browns will gather next week in Texas for their first full-team camp during the NFL lockout and their fourth series of sessions organized by quarterback Colt McCoy, The Plain Dealer reported Thursday.
No venue was identified for the minicamp, which will run Sunday through Tuesday, but two previous camps organized by McCoy, one in April and another last month, were held in Austin, where the quarterback starred at the University of Texas. Browns players also participated in a May minicamp in Berea, Ohio.
Linebacker Scott Fujita also is helping to organize the camp, which is expected to draw around 40 offensive and defensive players, The Plain Dealer reported. Veterans are helping to pay some or all travel expenses for rookies and other young players to attend the sessions, which will include on-field drills, conditioning and film study.
McCoy and backup quarterback Seneca Wallace have been teaching players the West Coast offense that new coach Pat Shurmur is installing.