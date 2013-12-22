McCoy leads Eagles to rout of Bears

Published: Dec 22, 2013 at 05:46 PM

PHILADELPHIA -- Nick Foles threw two touchdown passes, LeSean McCoy ran for two scores and the Philadelphia Eagles routed the Chicago Bears 54-11 on Sunday night in a matchup of first-place teams with opposite stakes.

Chicago's loss sets up two winner-take-all games for NFC division crowns next week.

The Bears (8-7) came in needing a win to clinch the NFC North and secure the No. 3 seed while Philadelphia was just trying to stay healthy. But the Eagles (9-6) played like the team trying to lock up a playoff berth.

Now, the Bears must tie or beat the Packers (7-7-1) at home next week to win the North.

The Eagles (9-6) have to tie or beat the Cowboys (8-7) in Dallas next Sunday night to win the NFC East and complete a worst-to-first season under rookie coach Chip Kelly. Once Dallas rallied to beat Washington earlier, the Eagles knew they were only playing for a No. 3 seed if even they win the division.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

Relive LeSean McCoy's performance against the Bears with NFL Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Osi Umenyiora on Giants signing Nigerian OT prospect Roy Mbaeteka: 'This is what dreams are made of'

After the Giants announced the signing of Roy Mbaeteka, a Nigerian product of the NFL's International Player Program, Osi Umenyiora was ecstatic to learn his protégé was signed by an NFL team.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 8

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Miami Dolphins are hosting free-agent LB Reuben Foster for a workout. Miami also announced the signing of punter Thomas Morstead.

news

Five most difficult 2022 NFL Draft prospects to evaluate; three quarterbacks in make-or-break year

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks identifies the five most difficult prospects to evaluate in the 2022 NFL Draft. Plus, three quarterbacks heading into a make-or-break season and a look at what's causing the receiver market to explode.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW