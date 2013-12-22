McCoy leads Eagles to rout of Bears

PHILADELPHIA -- Nick Foles threw two touchdown passes, LeSean McCoy ran for two scores and the Philadelphia Eagles routed the Chicago Bears 54-11 on Sunday night in a matchup of first-place teams with opposite stakes.
Chicago's loss sets up two winner-take-all games for NFC division crowns next week.
The Eagles (9-6) have to tie or beat the Cowboys (8-7) in Dallas next Sunday night to win the NFC East and complete a worst-to-first season under rookie coach Chip Kelly. Once Dallas rallied to beat Washington earlier, the Eagles knew they were only playing for a No. 3 seed if even they win the division.
