McCown passes physical, prompting Jags to release Bouman

Published: Sep 06, 2009 at 10:59 AM

Quarterback Luke McCown has passed his physical with the Jacksonville Jaguars, prompting the team to cut veteran backup Todd Bouman.

The moved was announced on Sunday.

"You can keep three. You have to do what's best for your situation," Jaguars general manager Gene Smith said. "We still feel (McCown's) a young, ascending player."

Jacksonville traded an undisclosed draft pick in 2010 to Tampa Bay on Saturday night in exchange for McCown. He is 1-6 as a starter, has completed 59.7 percent of his passes, and has nine touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. Byron Leftwich beat out McCown for Tampa Bay's starting job.

The Jaguars will head into their regular-season opener at Indianapolis next Sunday with little experience behind starter David Garrard and a backup still trying to learn the playbook.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

