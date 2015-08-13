McCown, Manziel score in win over Redskins

Manziel has shown maturity on and off the field following a disastrous rookie season, and the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner made a smart play when he tucked the ball away and darted 12 yards for his TD. But unlike a year ago, Manziel, who was limited earlier this week by a sore elbow, didn't celebrate by flashing his signature "money" sign, a gesture he has promised never to do again.