McCown does not practice; Manziel meets with NFL

The Cleveland Browns began on-field preparation for Week 8's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals without Josh McCown.
The veteran quarterback sat out practice on Wednesday with a sore shoulder injured in Sunday's loss to the St. Louis Rams. The news is not unexpected: Browns coach Mike Pettine told reporters that McCown is classified as "truly day to day" as he works his way through the discomfort.
With McCown sidelined, Johnny Manziel took first-team reps in practice. As Manziel preps for another possible start, his latest off-the-field issue continues to play out. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Manziel met with an NFL investigator Wednesday in regard to a roadside incident involving his girlfriend on Oct. 12.
Rapoport added that, amid the investigation, there is a "very small chance" that Cleveland doesn't have Manziel on the sidelines this weekend.