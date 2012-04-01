McCarthy wants Nelson even more involved in Packers' offense

"Jordy is a perfect example of a guy who was given more opportunities last year and performed outstanding," McCarthy told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last week at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla. "We'll keep moving him around, probably play him in the slot a little more than he's played in the past. Those are the kind of things we continue to look at, give him more matchups, expand his route tree where he's maybe more of the focus."