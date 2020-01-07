Around the NFL

McCarthy wants Kellen Moore to stay as Cowboys OC

Published: Jan 07, 2020 at 02:52 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Mike McCarthy is embracing the youth in Dallas.

The new Cowboys head coach has made it clear he would like wunderkind offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to stay in Dallas as part of McCarthy's staff, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Such a revelation brings the 31-year-old Moore to a crossroads. He can choose to remain with the Cowboys and learn a new system under McCarthy, further broadening his offensive knowledge base, or he can head back to his home state and become the University of Washington offensive coordinator under new Huskies coach Jimmy Lake.

It's a difficult decision to make but a win-win for Moore, who guided the Cowboys to a league-best 431.5 yards per game and 27.1 points per game (6th-best in NFL) in 2019, his first season as offensive coordinator. Each side has its benefits, but with McCarthy spending the majority of his head coaching career as his offense's play-caller, it will be intriguing to see how Moore's responsibilities would fit within McCarthy's new staff. The prestige associated with continuing to build a resume as an NFL offensive coordinator could be tough to turn down, though.

What will likely matter more than anything in this decision is how Moore feels about working with McCarthy. We'll find out soon enough.

