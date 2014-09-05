McCarthy: Seahawks' offense left Packers 'unsettled'

[Empty Body]
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 15
Vikings acquire No. 23 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft via trade with Texans
The Vikings will now have the Nos. 11 and 23 overall picks in the first round come April 25 after a trade with the Texans, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
Josh Uche on taking less money to re-sign with Patriots: 'I think the future is bright'
Patriots pass rusher Josh Uche explains his decision to take less money in order to stay in New England, citing his loyalty to the club that drafted him in 2020 and his excitement to play under new head coach Jerod Mayo.
Seahawks GM John Schneider: Giants 'sold' Drew Lock on opportunity to compete to be starting QB
According to Seahawks general manager John Schneider, the Giants sold former Seattle QB Drew Lock on switching coasts by danglingly a chance to start.
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on frustration with team's quiet start to free agency: 'Everybody certainly has that right'
With a quiet start to free agency this week, Cowboys fans expressed frustration with the lack of big-name acquisitions. Dallas EVP Stephen Jones responded to the frustration, detailing what the team's approach is at this point in the offseason.
Former Cardinals WR Marquise Brown signing with Chiefs on one-year contract for up to $11 million
is signing a one-year deal worth up to $11 million with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.
Bears acquire Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen from Chargers in exchange for fourth-round pick
The Bears are acquiring Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Chargers in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.
Ex-Packers RB Aaron Jones on signing with rival Vikings: 'I just wanted to go where I felt wanted'
New Vikings RB Aaron Jones said a chance to play his old squad, the Packers, twice in 2024 doesn't add any fuel to his fire. He's not worried at all about Green Bay, stating, "I'm not worried about the Packers. I'm a Minnesota Viking."
Raiders' Gardner Minshew buries hatchet with Maxx Crosby over trash talk
By signing Gardner Minshew at the onset of free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders made the quarterback teammates with pass rusher Maxx Crosby, adding new life to an underrated storyline between the two toward the end of the regular season.
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell on Kirk Cousins' departure: 'Sometimes things just don't work out'
Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday they were in "complete alignment" in their efforts to re-sign Kirk Cousins, but in the end it just didn't work out.
Commanders trading QB Sam Howell to Seahawks, teams exchanging draft picks
The Commanders are trading quarterback Sam Howell, a 2024 fourth-round pick and 2024 sixth-round pick to the Seahawks in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick and 2024 fifth-round pick, NFL network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.