McCarthy responds to Rodgers' critique of game plan

Published: Oct 04, 2010 at 08:58 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy said he and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are on the same page, one day after Rodgers offered a polite but pointed public critique of the team's game plan in the wake of Sunday's narrow victory over the Detroit Lions.

Clearly, Rodgers prefers some pages of the playbook to others.

Asked about Rodgers' suggestion that Green Bay should have used more multiple-receiver shotgun formations to spread out the Lions' defense and get their best players on the field on Sunday, McCarthy said the offense is designed to use a wide variety of formations.

And while Rodgers certainly has input on weekly game plans, there's no question who has the final say.

"Did we have plays called in the game that put our players in position to win? Yes we did, and that's the bottom line," McCarthy said Monday. "How much we spread out and how much we don't spread out, the coaches coach, and the players play."

Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the first half as the Packers took a 21-7 lead. But Green Bay's only points the rest of the way would come on a defensive touchdown by Charles Woodson, and they barely held on for a 28-26 win.

After the game, Rodgers said he felt the Packers had gone away from the strength of their offense -- a deep group of wide receivers and athletic tight end Jermichael Finley, especially in the wake of a season-ending ankle injury to running back Ryan Grant.

"It's a win, so we're happy about that," Rodgers said. "Offensively, we've got to find our identity again. I think we've got to make sure that we've got our best players on the field at all times and find ways to get them the ball."

Rodgers said the Packers had success spreading out the Bears' defense in a loss at Chicago last Monday night, and wanted to see more of the same against the Lions.

"I think we had great production last week being in the shotgun a lot, spreading them out, and Chicago has a tough scheme," Rodgers said. "I think Detroit runs their scheme well, but I don't think we gave them a chance (by) spreading them out enough to find those mismatches. When we did, I think we were pretty productive."

Rodgers made an appearance in the Packers' locker room while it was open to the media Monday, but didn't want to expand on his remarks.

Rodgers chooses his words carefully in front of the media and generally avoids controversy. But in his third season as a starter, Rodgers is emerging as a team leader -- and, quite possibly, the new face of the franchise -- and might be exploring the boundaries of his newfound stature.

McCarthy said Rodgers has a lot of input as the team puts together its offensive game plan every week.

"I have not talked to Aaron yet," McCarthy said. "I'll see him today, like I always do, in the meetings. We'll talk about the game. We'll talk about the things I thought he did very well, and we'll talk about the things that he needs corrections on. As far as getting our best guys on the field, I was very confident in the game plan."

McCarthy said turnovers -- including two interceptions by Rodgers -- made Sunday's game a strange one for the offense. The Packers ran only 40 offensive plays, and their time of possession was only 22:23.

"I think anytime that happens, right there, that's out of balance for us from the beginning," McCarthy said. "We want to be 70, 75 plays in the ballgame, and we were just a little over half of that. I'm sure everybody was wanting more opportunities."

And McCarthy was far more concerned about his team's four turnovers and 3-for-7 effort on third-down conversions than he was about the Packers somehow getting away from their offensive identity.

"Our identity hasn't changed," McCarthy said. "We're a multiple offense. We have the ability to get in and out of a number of different personnel groups. We spend a lot of time trying to stress out our opponent from a personnel standpoint, formations included, and at the end of the day we're about the fundamentals of football. That's what I focus on."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Anthony Muñoz on playing in the Freezer Bowl, Lincoln Riley to USC, and Dick Butkus

Mike Garafolo and Michael Robinson are joined by Hall of Fame offensive tackle Anthony Munoz, who discusses locker room stories from his time as a player in the league and other topics.
news

Taysom Hill after Saints' fifth loss in a row: 'Obviously it's tough to win a game' with four INTs

At night's end, Taysom Hill's toughness and ability running the ball was reason for praise, but his four-INT outing was a dubious showing that proved paramount in the Saints losing their fifth consecutive game for the first time in the Sean Payton regime. 
news

Dak Prescott: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard's 'huge' 58-yard TD was 'much-needed' boost

Tony Pollard's 58-yard touchdown run in the third quarter ignited a dormant Dallas offense, gave the Cowboys a 10-point cushion and stood as the game-winning score as the NFC East frontrunners shrugged off a two-game losing streak to defeat the Saints, 27-17. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 13: What we learned from Cowboys' win over Saints on Thursday night

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys got the best of Taysom Hill and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW