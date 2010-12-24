McCarthy on Pack's Collins: 'I fully anticipate' safety playing

Green Bay Packers safety Nick Collins was limited in practice Friday because of a rib injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's showdown with the New York Giants. However, Packers coach Mike McCarthy sounds optimistic about Collins' availability.
"Just knowing Nick and his history, I fully anticipate his being able to play," McCarthy told reporters Friday.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, on his way back from a concussion, has practiced all week and will start against Giants, barring a sudden setback. He missed last Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots.
Linebacker Frank Zombo (knee) was limited in practice Friday and is doubtful. Linebackers Diyral Briggs (ankle) and Erik Walden (quadricep) were both limited and labeled as questionable against the Giants.
All-Pro cornerback Charles Woodson (toe) was a full participant in practice and is probable. Linebacker Clay Matthews (shin), offensive tackle Chad Clifton (knee), corneback Pat Lee (ankle), defensive end Ryan Pickett and center Scott Wells (back) are all listed as probable.
For the Giants, cornerback Will Blackmon (knee) and Dave Tollefson (knee) are out. Defensive end Osi Umenyiora (knee), center Shaun O'Hara (foot), wide receivers Mario Manningham (heel) and Devin Thomas (hamstring), and offensive tackles Shawn Andrews (back) and David Diehl (illness) are probable.