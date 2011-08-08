McCarthy not throwing 'bouquets' after rough Packers practice

"Everybody's fighting for a job, with a lot less opportunities," McCarthy said. "We don't have as many practices this year as we have in the past. It's important for everybody to mentally tighten it down. We've had more mental errors this year than we've had in the past. That's probably true around the league. But we don't really care about the league. We have a standard here, and we're pushing to get that standard. (I'm) fully confident we'll get there."