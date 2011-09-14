McCarthy: Neal to miss 'significant' time after knee surgery

Published: Sep 14, 2011 at 10:12 AM

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that defensive end Mike Neal will miss a "significant" amount of time after having surgery on his knee this week.

There's still hope for Neal to return this season, as McCarthy doesn't believe the lineman will need to go on injured reserve.

Neal, the Packers' second-round draft pick in 2010, hurt his left knee during a non-contact drill in training camp. Coming off a season-ending shoulder injury last year, Neal was widely expected to play an increased role in the defense after Cullen Jenkins left as a free agent.

If there's a team in the NFL equipped to weather an injury, however, it's the Packers. They won Super Bowl XLV despite having 16 players on injured reserve, and Ryan Pickett told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel this latest injury is nothing new.

"We're just used to it," Pickett said. "We're used to that adversity. We have to have guys picking up the slack. They'll have to pick up the slack until he comes back."

Jarius Wynn, a 2009 sixth-round pick who was waived and later re-signed last season, took Neal's place in Thursday night's season opener against the New Orleans Saints.

Cornerback Tramon Williams, who has a bruised right shoulder, didn't practice Wednesday. It isn't clear if he'll play Sunday at Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts plan to start QB Carson Wentz (ankles) vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts are planning to start Wentz, who has been recovering from a pair of sprained ankles he sustained in Week 2, on Sunday against the Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday night.
news

49ers elevate RB Kerryon Johnson from practice squad for Week 3 'SNF' game vs. Packers

The 49ers' depleted running back room has added some much needed depth ahead of Week 3.
news

Dolphins place Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) on IR, hope QB returns Week 6

Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss a minimum of three games. The Dolphins hope their QB will be ready to return once he's eligible in Week 6, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 25

The Cowboys will be without one of their key defenders in Week 3.

HC Mike McCarthy said LB ﻿Keanu Neal﻿ tested positive for COVID-19 and thus will not play Monday night against the Eagles.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW