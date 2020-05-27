McCarthy: Dak Prescott has been in contact despite 'business situation'

Dak Prescott still hasn't agreed to a long-term deal with the Cowboys, which has had somewhat of an effect on the team's offseason.

The impact reaches beyond the near-weekly rumors about demands from Prescott's side, and even beyond phone calls between Prescott's representation and the Jones family. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy alluded to a less-than-frequent rate of communication between the two sides when asked about Prescott's involvement in Dallas' offseason procedures.

"He's involved in a business situation, and I have full confidence he will be ready to go," McCarthy told reporters of Prescott, via The Athletic's Michael Gehlken. "There has been communication. This is the way these business situations go sometimes, and you respect that."

Part of such business includes leverage, which becomes less powerful if one side holding the leverage seems too eager to get a deal done. There's a certain art to indicating interest and walking away, only to be lured back by an individual (or a franchise) looking to make a deal.

Prescott will be involved to some degree, of course, as he's tasked with learning a new offense in McCarthy's first season, just as the rest of the Cowboys are.