Wednesday, May 27, 2020 11:52 AM

McCarthy: Dak Prescott has been in contact despite 'business situation'

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Dak Prescott still hasn't agreed to a long-term deal with the Cowboys, which has had somewhat of an effect on the team's offseason.

The impact reaches beyond the near-weekly rumors about demands from Prescott's side, and even beyond phone calls between Prescott's representation and the Jones family. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy alluded to a less-than-frequent rate of communication between the two sides when asked about Prescott's involvement in Dallas' offseason procedures.

"He's involved in a business situation, and I have full confidence he will be ready to go," McCarthy told reporters of Prescott, via The Athletic's Michael Gehlken. "There has been communication. This is the way these business situations go sometimes, and you respect that."

Part of such business includes leverage, which becomes less powerful if one side holding the leverage seems too eager to get a deal done. There's a certain art to indicating interest and walking away, only to be lured back by an individual (or a franchise) looking to make a deal.

Prescott will be involved to some degree, of course, as he's tasked with learning a new offense in McCarthy's first season, just as the rest of the Cowboys are.

The difference, though, is Prescott is still attempting to work out a lucrative deal to secure his services for many years to come. His earning potential can't quite afford to be available for every single meeting.

Related Content

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
news

Aaron Jones aims to be 'Packer for life' entering contract year

The Green Bay Packers have a decision to make on RB Aaron Jones. With his rookie deal set to expire after 2020, the rising star said he "would love to be a lifelong Packer."
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns defeated the Steelers, 21-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Mayfield: Browns' time 'to do our thing instead of talking about it'

The Browns QB has intentionally remained quiet in the months following the team's most disappointing season in over a decade, but Mayfield spoke for the first time this offseason on Wednesday.
Referee Craig Wrolstad, center, looks at a monitor during an official review of a play in the first half of an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
news

Sky judge proposals withdrawn ahead of league meeting

Both "sky judge" proposals are being withdrawn prior to Thursday's virtual meeting on rule changes, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt rushes in to apply pressure in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 51-31. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Texans DE J.J. Watt not currently seeking contract extension

J.J. Watt currently has two years left on his contract, but no guaranteed money. That situation, however, does not mean the Texans star defender is looking for a new deal.
Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst (74) waits for the snap during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday Dec. 12, 2019 in Baltimore. The Ravens defeated the Jets 42-21. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Roundup: Saints agree to terms with veteran OL James Hurst

The Saints added some depth to their offensive line. Former Ravens swing lineman James Hurst has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with New Orleans. He will miss the first four games of 2020 because of a suspension.
Onside kick alternative tweaked again, now an untimed down
news

Onside kick alternative tweaked again, now an untimed down

The onside kick alternative, which will be voted on Thursday, has been modified again. Tom Pelissero reports the attempt can only be exercised in regulation, not overtime, and the down would be untimed.
Lions planning to move CB Jamal Agnew to receiver
news

Lions planning to move CB Jamal Agnew to receiver

For his career, Agnew, a former All-Pro returner, has three receptions for 16 yards and four carries for 35 yards on 29 total snaps.
Minkah Fitzpatrick eyes expanded role in second year in Pittsburgh
news

Minkah Fitzpatrick eyes expanded role in second year in Pittsburgh

After nearly a full season and an offseason -- albeit an unusual one -- with the Steelers coaching staff, Fitzpatrick believes he can play an even bigger role in 2020. 
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake prepares for workhorse RB role in 2020
news

Cardinals' Kenyan Drake prepares for workhorse RB role in 2020

Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake had a breakout second half of the 2019 season after a trade from Miami, but the 26-year-old is primed for a bigger year in his first full season in Arizona.
Jay Gruden knows it's his job to 'mesh' with Gardner Minshew
news

Jay Gruden knows it's his job to 'mesh' with Gardner Minshew

New Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden knows "it's my job to make it mesh" with Gardner Minshew. 
Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) looks to pass on the run during an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. The 49ers defeated the Broncos, 24-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Flacco aims to help Jets, be someone 'Sam can lean on'

Joe Flacco says he won't be ready for start of season, but hopes to "find my way back into the league" with Jets
