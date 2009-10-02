McCarthy: Clifton's status 'at best' a game-time decision for Packers

Published: Oct 02, 2009 at 11:15 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers left tackle Chad Clifton didn't practice again Friday, decreasing his chances of playing Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Clifton had a setback while rehabilitating his sprained right ankle Friday but will try to practice again Saturday. McCarthy said Clifton's status would "at best" be a game-time decision Monday.

Clifton was hurt during a Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Rams and sat out Sunday's victory over the St. Louis Rams. Daryn Colledge has filled in for Clifton.

Also, the Packers added defensive linemen Johnny Jolly and B.J. Raji to their injury report as limited participants in practice Friday. Jolly has an abdomen injury that flared up in practice Thursday, and Raji aggravated an ankle injury in the same practice.

