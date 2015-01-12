McCarthy: Aaron Rodgers feels better than last week

After watching Aaron Rodgers drag his injured calf around Lambeau Field in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the prevailing thought was that the Green Bay Packers' quarterback would be in worse shape to face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship game.
Rodgers had a bye week to rest the calf and yet it still hindered his mobility. Surely the injury would be worse after a 60-minute slugfest.
"I think it feels a lot better this time this week than last week," McCarthy told reporters Monday, also nothing his quarterback felt better than after Week 17 against Detroit.
It's a positive note that Rodgers suffered no ill effects from the Divisional Round contest. McCarthy said that the quarterback would continue treatment that he received last week.
The MVP front-runner's calf will be the focal point of the injury reports this week. While he won't be 100 percent facing a daunting Seahawks secondary, any positive news about the NFL's most important player is good news in Packerland.
