McCardell returns to Redskins, this time as receivers coach

"Keenan is an outstanding addition to our coaching staff," Shanahan said in a statement released by the team. "He has all the attributes that you look for in one to become an outstanding coach in the National Football League. Keenan has instant credibility with our players as someone who played in this league for 17 years, won two Super Bowls and played in multiple Pro Bowls. He will be able to pass along much of the knowledge and expertise he picked up throughout a great career."