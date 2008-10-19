McAllister to see more carries for Saints; Mason a solid addition

Here's a quick look at 10 fantasy players to target off the waiver wire as we head into Week 8.
Donnie Avery, WR, St. Louis: Avery is starting to show us why he was the first wide receiver taken in the 2008 NFL Draft. He led the Rams in catches and yards and scored his second career touchdown in what was a blowout win over Dallas. I'd be surprised if he didn't remain prominent in the offense even when Drew Bennett returns to work.
Cedric Benson, RB, Cincinnati: Benson has passed Chris Perry on the depth chart and is now the Bengals' top running back. That's not saying much these days, but all starting runners have at least some value in fantasy football. What's more, Benson has a nice matchup against the Texans and their weak run defense next on the schedule.
2007 statistics:
Rec: 77
Yards: 1,110
TDs: 6
Kevin Curtis, WR, Philadelphia: Curtis practiced without limitation heading into the Eagles' Week 7 contest against San Francisco, though he was declared inactive. Still, he should return to action against the Falcons (after the team's bye week) and can be a useful asset. Add and stash Curtis now if you have room on your fantasy roster.
Owen Daniels, TE, Houston: I was shocked to see that Daniels was still a free agent in around 20 percent of NFL.com leagues. With reliable tight ends few and far between this season, Daniels has established himself as one of the better fantasy options at the position. He scored his first two touchdowns of the season against the Lions.
Joey Galloway, WR, Tampa Bay: Galloway has missed most of the season due to an injured foot, so countless fantasy leaguers have released him back into the pool of available players. But with the veteran getting closer to 100 percent, now is the time to add him. Galloway is slated to face a patchwork Cowboys pass defense in Week 8.
Visanthe Shiancoe, TE, Minnesota: Shiancoe is anything but consistent between the white lines, but his 68-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Bears shows he can certainly make an impact. If you were one of those unfortunate fantasy leaguers who drafted Vernon Davis or Todd Heap, Shiancoe would be an upgrade at the position.
Derrick Mason, WR, Baltimore: Mason had a nice stat line against the Dolphins with six catches, 87 yards and one touchdown. That puts him on pace for 88 catches and 1,115 yards for the season -- those are better numbers than Terrell Owens based on his current numbers. So why is Mason a free agent in over 30 percent of NFL.com leagues? Add him now.
Deuce McAllister, RB, New Orleans: NFL Network's Adam Schefter reports that Reggie Bush will have arthroscopic surgery Monday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He could be sidelined as much as three to four weeks. That means McAllister will see more carries in the offense going forward. The veteran out of Ole Miss should now be owned in all leagues.
Mewelde Moore, RB, Pittsburgh: Moore gave fantasy leaguers 31 reasons to have him on their roster. That's the number of fantasy points he scored on NFL.com in Week 7. No one knows how long Willie Parker's problematic knee will keep him out of action, so Moore is a must-add running back. He's available in around 30 percent of leagues.
Ryan Torain, RB, Denver: Regardless of whether or not he's active in Week 7, Torain is worth a roster spot in fantasy land. He was able to practice during the week and is close to returning from an injured elbow. It's impossible to predict what coach Mike Shanahan will do with his backfield, but he raved about the rookie in the preseason.
