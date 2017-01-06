Around the NFL

McAdoo compares Green Bay weather to 'Fight Club'

Published: Jan 06, 2017
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

As of this posting on Friday, the weather in Green Bay is -3 degrees. Yum.

The temperature is supposed to get up to 7 degrees today.

For Sunday's playoff tilt between the Packers and New York Giants, temperatures are estimated to be a balmy 14 degrees and falling into the night, with wind gusts up to 12 mph, per AccuWeather.

The Packers have practiced outdoors in the freezing weather to help prepare. Coach Mike McCarthy called Thursday's outdoor practice the "coldest ever" -- which is saying something for Green Bay. 

On Friday, Giants coach Ben McAdoo said he is not going to worry about weather he can't control.

"The weather is like 'Fight Club.' The first and second rule is we don't talk about 'Fight Club.' ... the weather is what it is," McAdoo said, via Art Stapleton of The Record.

The Giants have a history of winning at Lambeau Field in the postseason cold. Their past two Super Bowl championships ran through Wisconsin. In the 2007 season, New York won 23-20 at Lambeau. Eli Manning again guided Big Blue past Aaron Rodgers in the 2011 Divisional Round, 37-20.

That first victory on January 20, 2008, was colder than this Sunday's forecast. The game weather that day was -1 degree.

Tom Coughlin's chapped face became a thing of legend. During Super Bowl XLII pregame, NFL Films caught then-referee Mike Carey asking the Giants coach about people talking about his disturbing red face.

Carey: "How was the frostbite (from Green Bay)? That was pretty cold wasn't it?"

Coughlin replied: "At least they're talking about my face this year, last year it was my ass."

This time around, McAdoo -- who was the Packers' tight ends coach in 2007 -- doesn't want to talk about the weather at all.

