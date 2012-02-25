Mayor believes Indianapolis belongs in Super Bowl rotation

Published: Feb 25, 2012 at 05:49 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard says the city that just hosted its first Super Bowl wants to do it again in the near future.

Ballard said Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine that within a few years, Indianapolis likely will put a bid together.

"There will be people within the next couple years or so, I think, that would be looking at putting something back in, or at least determining when we would be doing that sort of thing," Ballard said.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said the city did a "fantastic" job of hosting Super Bowl XLVI, praising Ballard, Colts owner Jim Irsay and Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels for their efforts.

Ballard said the city belongs in the rotation because of its success this year and history of hosting major events. Indianapolis probably wouldn't host the game again until at least 2017. Super Bowls are booked through 2015, and Indianapolis is committed to hosting the NCAA Women's Final Four in 2016.

"We know how to do these things, with Final Fours and Indianapolis 500s and all that, and I think the Super Bowl was a great success," Ballard said.

