Mayock to Antonio Brown: Time 'to be all-in or all-out'

"You all know that A.B. is not here today," Mayock said. "So, here's the bottom line. He's upset about the helmet issue. We have supported that, we appreciate that. OK? But at this point we've pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief. So from our perspective, it's time for him to be all-in or all-out. OK? So we're hoping he's back soon. We got 89 guys busting their tails. We are really excited about where this franchise is going, and we hope A.B.'s going to be a big part of it, starting Week 1 against Denver. End of story No questions. OK? Just wanted you guys to know where we were."