Around the NFL

Mayock to Antonio Brown: Time 'to be all-in or all-out'

Published: Aug 18, 2019 at 11:36 AM

Antonio Brown missed practice again, and it was because of his helmet, again.

Just 24 hours after participating in the Raiders' walkthrough, the wide receiver did not attend Oakland's workout in Napa, California. General manager Mike Mayock delivered a stern message afterward -- which the team issued itself on Twitter -- regarding Brown's absence.

"You all know that A.B. is not here today," Mayock said. "So, here's the bottom line. He's upset about the helmet issue. We have supported that, we appreciate that. OK? But at this point we've pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief. So from our perspective, it's time for him to be all-in or all-out. OK? So we're hoping he's back soon. We got 89 guys busting their tails. We are really excited about where this franchise is going, and we hope A.B.'s going to be a big part of it, starting Week 1 against Denver. End of story No questions. OK? Just wanted you guys to know where we were."

It's another about-face in a saga that's been filled with them. Brown was away from the team for the majority of camp because of his desire to use his old helmet model that is no longer legal in the NFL. The All-Pro wideout has also been hampered by frostbitten feet after not wearing proper footwear while using a cryogenic chamber.

A day after his grievance to use the old helmet was denied, Brown returned to Napa last Tuesday.

"While I disagree with the arbitrator's decision, I'm working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field," he wrote on Twitter last week. "I'm excited about this season appreciate all the concerns about my feet!"

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Brown was "very close to practicing," as he accompanied his new team to Arizona for its preseason game against the Cardinals. He was still with them as of Saturday. Sunday, as it has often been, was a different story, this time with his general manager seemingly issuing an ultimatum to the player he traded for just a few months back and subsequently signed to a $50 million deal: Be here or be gone.

Stay tuned.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers challenging RB A.J. Dillon to make bigger impact early in 2023 after inconsistent 2022 season

After he had a 2022 season which could be described as inconsistent with spurts of greatness, the Packers want running back A.J. Dillion to get into a rhythm early in the season to help support the changing offense.

news

Patriots pass rusher Josh Uche not getting 'big-headed' after breakout year: 'It's not like I just figured it out. It's a continuous process'

As a whole, the New England Patriots' 2022 season was a disappointment, but linebacker Josh Uche's season was not. Nonetheless, Uche is not resting upon his individual success from a season ago, but looking to build upon it, saying Thursday that it's "a continuous process," and you don't want to get "big-headed."

news

Lions center Frank Ragnow optimistic about ability to play through 'inoperable' toe injury in 2023

Lions center Frank Ragnow played through a painful toe injury nearly all of last season -- and there apparently is no surgical fix for it. He's taking things slowly in his return, and despite the lack of (non-experimental) surgical options, Ragnow sounds optimistic that he can avoid enduring the same level of pain he did last season.

news

Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller confident he 'can step in,' 'pretty much do' same things as Alvin Kamara

Rookie running back Kendre Miller believes he can step in and "pretty much do" the same things Alvin Kamara can do for the Saints if needed.

news

Steelers agree to two-year extension with backup QB Mitchell Trubisky

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finalizing a two-year extension with QB Mitchell Trubisky, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL says no vote on sale of Commanders will take place during Spring League Meeting

The NFL said on Thursday that there will not be a vote amongst ownership to ratify the sale of the Washington Commanders during next week's Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis.

news

Packers plan to keep Quay Walker 'busy in between snaps' after LB's two ejections in rookie season

Packers 2022 first-round linebacker Quay Walker's solid rookie campaign was overshadowed by boneheaded mistakes that saw him ejected twice. The after-play issues have been a focal point for linebacker coach Kirk Olivadotti this offseason.

news

WR A.J. Brown on Eagles getting over Super Bowl loss: 'At some point, you've got to get off the mat'

Wide receiver A.J. Brown said Wednesday, with the offseason ramping up before June's mandatory minicamp, now's the time to turn the page on the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII loss.

news

Matt Ryan on possible NFL return: All the stars would have to align, but I've learned to 'not shut any doors'

In joining CBS, former NFL MVP Matt Ryan made sure to note that he isn't retiring, leaving the door cracked for a possible return. Ryan told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday that he felt keeping the possibility of a return made the most sense.

news

Colts QB Gardner Minshew's first impressions of Anthony Richardson: 'He's got everything you want'

Gardner Minshew and Anthony Richardson worked out together even before the latter was drafted No. 4 overall by the quotes. Now that the pair are teammates, Minshew said he has only become more impressed by Richardson, saying Wednesday that "he's got everything you want."

news

Jason Kelce believes Eagles lost 'one of the best guards in the NFL' in Isaac Seumalo: 'Steelers are getting a steal'

Eagles center Jason Kelce doesn't believe there's any replacing guard Isaac Seumalo, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason following seven seasons in Philadelphia.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More