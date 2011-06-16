Mayock: Rookie QBs face uphill climb once lockout ends

"It's a tall order to say any of those top quarterbacks are all of a sudden going to be Day One starters," Mayock said. "However, you know, sometimes you have to force feed and go with it. This is no different than the late 70s and early- to mid-80s. That's what happened to rookie quarterbacks. If they weren't sitting on the bench, it was about assimilating the information and getting better as the season went on."