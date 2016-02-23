Around the NFL

Mayock: Eagles should make drafting QB No. 1 priority

Published: Feb 23, 2016 at 07:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Andrea-Hagemann_1400x1000
Andie Hagemann

Around The NFL Writer

The quarterback position remains one of the most pressing issues for the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford is slated to become a free agent when the new league year begins March 9.

In one season with the Eagles, Bradford completed 346 of 532 passes for 3,725 yards, with 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Despite his underwhelming performance, new head coach Doug Pederson is optimistic Bradford can "fit perfectly" into the team's new offense.

"I think Sam's a quality quarterback. I think he's a top-notch quarterback," Pederson said. "Look at what he did the half of the season. The numbers he was able to put up -- he's a quarterback that would fit perfectly into a system I'm going to bring. And so, as we evaluate that position, those decisions will be made as we go."

Pederson's comments bode well for Bradford remaining on the Eagles' roster. However, NFL Media Draft Expert Mike Mayock said in the pre-NFL Scouting Combine conference call Tuesday the Eagles should make drafting a quarterback their No. 1 priority this April.

In Mayock's 2016 draft class position-by-position rankings, Carson Wentz (North Dakota State), Jared Goff (Cal) and Paxton Lynch (Memphis) are slated in the top three spots, respectively. The Eagles hold the 13th overall pick and are in position to vie for any of Mayock's top signal callers.

Obviously, they must use their first-round selection wisely. Their second-round slot was sent to the Rams last year in the trade for Bradford. They do possess two third-round selections, though.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon (concussion) ruled out vs. Titans; WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) game-time decision

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said Friday that RB Joe Mixon (concussion) will be out versus the Titans, but WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) will be a game-time decision after being out since Week 7.

news

Von Miller has lateral meniscus tear, could miss 1-2 week as Bills evaluate injury

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller avoided an ACL tear, but he will miss at least seven to 10 days while the team sees how a tear in his lateral mensicus responds to determine if the All-Pro can play again this season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich says RB Rachaad White ready for bigger role

With Leonard Fournette unable to practice so far this week, Bucs OC Byron Leftwich believes rookie RB Rachaad White is ready to handle the workload.

news

Taylor Decker after loss to Bills: 'This isn't the (expletive) same old Lions anymore'

Despite losing its sixth straight game on Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions showed signs of turning the corner in Sunday's loss to the high-powered Buffalo Bills.

news

Kevin O'Connell 'could not be more proud' of Vikings' bounce-back win on Thanksgiving after blowout loss

Vikings coach coach Kevin O'Connell said the ability to wipe away the bitter taste of a blowout loss and earn a big win on Thanksgiving Day speaks volumes about his team's character.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones on missed fourth-down opportunity vs. Cowboys: 'It was just a bad throw'

Giants QB Daniel Jones takes ownership of a bad throw to Saquon Barkley in the third quarter that could've extended a key drive in a loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry on overturned TD vs. Vikings: 'I believe I caught it'

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry shares his frustrations on his overturned touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson passes Randy Moss for most receiving yards through first three seasons

Justin Jefferson continues to make history, this time supplanting a Vikings great in the record books. The 23-year-old wideout passed Hall of Fame pass catcher Randy Moss on Thursday night for the most receiving yards through a player's first three seasons.

news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys' playmakers star in win over Giants as Odell Beckham visit looms

All that anyone in Dallas is focused on after Thursday's win is the playmaker who wasn't on the field: Odell Beckham. Dak Prescott, though, kept the attention on the playmakers currently on the Cowboys' sideline.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Thanksgiving Day games

Josh Allen rallied his Bills past Detroit, while Micah Parsons' Cowboys and Justin Jefferson's Vikings kept pace in the NFC. Here's what we learned from Thursday's games.

news

Bills LB Von Miller believed to have sprained knee vs. Lions, will miss time

Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in Thursday's win over the Lions and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Miller is believed to have a knee sprain.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE