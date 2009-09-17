Mayo spotted in Pats' locker room with crutches, brace on knee

Published: Sep 17, 2009 at 06:26 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo is wearing a brace on his injured right knee and walking with crutches.

Last year's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year walked through New England's locker room and into the training room Thursday. He didn't talk with reporters.

Mayo sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee during the first quarter of Monday night's 25-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills and could miss up to eight weeks, the Boston Globe reported. The Patriots said only that Mayo had a knee injury and didn't practice Wednesday.

Mayo's agent, Sean Kiernan, hasn't returned an e-mail seeking comment.

On Tuesday, coach Bill Belichick said he didn't believe Mayo's injury was season-ending.

