Maybin trying to shed bust label as pass rusher with Jets

Capers can plan for that because odds are good that Green Bay will stake its defense a lead and allow him to start playing games with a quarterback who seems to really be pressing. Helping Capers' causes are schemes in which the Packers tend to take out opposing tight ends (Antonio Gates) with linebacker Desmond Bishop and cornerback Charles Woodson. If they can disrupt Gates at the line of scrimmage and get Rivers looking elsewhere or at the pass rush, they've accomplish their mission. That clears their playmaking secondary to get after the ball.