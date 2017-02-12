Maxwell: Dolphins' secondary can be Legion of Boom

The last time we saw the Miami Dolphins, their secondary was chasing after Antonio Brown in a debilitating wild-card round loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This week, Byron Maxwell answered them. When asked at the Dolphins Cancer Challenge on Friday night what the future held for a Miami secondary that was publicly undressed in Pittsburgh, the former Seahawks cornerback was optimistic.
"We can be talked about how they talked about us in Seattle," Maxwell said, per the Palm Beach Post. "We've just got to find a nickname.
"We've got to run with it. But we've got to put it on the field first. We definitely have the making of something -- we can be something great."
The Dolphins' defensive backs suffered numerous injuries last season, contributing to the breakdown in the Steel City. Maxwell missed the Dolphins' final three games with an ankle injury; promising safety Isa Abdul-Quddus missed the final two with a neck injury; and fellow safety Reshad Jones was sidelined for half the season with a shoulder injury.
In place of the injured, Miami saw inspiring play from young cornerbacks in Xavien Howard, Tony Lippett and Bobby McCain, players who will provide necessary depth for the Dolphins in 2017.
But whether the whole unit, under newly promoted defensive coordinator and former linebackers coach Matt Burke, can stay healthy, support the stacked defensive line and improve from 15th in the league to "Legion"-level play remains to be seen.