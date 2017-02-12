Around the NFL

Maxwell: Dolphins' secondary can be Legion of Boom

Published: Feb 12, 2017 at 02:28 AM

The last time we saw the Miami Dolphins, their secondary was chasing after Antonio Brown in a debilitating wild-card round loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Miami's defensive backs watched the Steelers wide receiver run roughshod over them in the first quarter, allowing the most receiving yards in a first quarter (119) since 1969. Pittsburgh's hot start persisted and sent the Dolphins into the offseason with a number of questions on the back end.

This week, Byron Maxwell answered them. When asked at the Dolphins Cancer Challenge on Friday night what the future held for a Miami secondary that was publicly undressed in Pittsburgh, the former Seahawks cornerback was optimistic.

"We can be talked about how they talked about us in Seattle," Maxwell said, per the Palm Beach Post. "We've just got to find a nickname.

"We've got to run with it. But we've got to put it on the field first. We definitely have the making of something -- we can be something great."

Suggesting the Dolphins could replicate the dominance of the Seahawks' legendary Legion of Boom is a tall task from Maxwell. After all, outside of the veteran cornerback, who joined the Dolphins in the offseason via trade from Philadelphia, Miami's secondary is still an unknown entity.

The Dolphins' defensive backs suffered numerous injuries last season, contributing to the breakdown in the Steel City. Maxwell missed the Dolphins' final three games with an ankle injury; promising safety Isa Abdul-Quddus missed the final two with a neck injury; and fellow safety Reshad Jones was sidelined for half the season with a shoulder injury.

In place of the injured, Miami saw inspiring play from young cornerbacks in Xavien Howard, Tony Lippett and Bobby McCain, players who will provide necessary depth for the Dolphins in 2017.

But whether the whole unit, under newly promoted defensive coordinator and former linebackers coach Matt Burke, can stay healthy, support the stacked defensive line and improve from 15th in the league to "Legion"-level play remains to be seen.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich says RB Rachaad White ready for bigger role

With Leonard Fournette unable to practice so far this week, Bucs OC Byron Leftwich believes rookie RB Rachaad White is ready to handle the workload.

news

Taylor Decker after loss to Bills: 'This isn't the (expletive) same old Lions anymore'

Despite losing its sixth straight game on Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions showing signs of turning the corner in Sunday's loss to the high-powered Buffalo Bills.

news

Kevin O'Connell 'could not be more proud' of Vikings' bounce-back win on Thanksgiving after blowout loss

Vikings coach coach Kevin O'Connell said the ability to wipe away the bitter taste of a blowout loss and earn a big win on Thanksgiving Day speaks volumes about his team's character.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones on missed fourth-down opportunity vs. Cowboys: 'It was just a bad throw'

Giants QB Daniel Jones takes ownership of a bad throw to Saquon Barkley in the third quarter that could've extended a key drive in a loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry on overturned TD vs. Vikings: 'I believe I caught it'

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry shares his frustrations in his overturned touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson passes Randy Moss for most receiving yards through first three seasons

Justin Jefferson continues to make history, this time supplanting a Vikings great in the record books. The 23-year-old wideout passed Hall of Fame pass catcher Randy Moss on Thursday night for the most receiving yards through a player's first three seasons.

news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys' playmakers star in win over Giants as Odell Beckham visit looms

All that anyone in Dallas is focused on after Thursday's win is the playmaker who wasn't on the field: Odell Beckham. Dak Prescott, though, kept the attention on the playmakers currently on the Cowboys' sideline.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Thanksgiving Day games

Josh Allen rallied his Bills past Detroit, while Micah Parsons' Cowboys and Justin Jefferson's Vikings kept pace in the NFC. Here's what we learned from Thursday's games.

news

Bills LB Von Miller believed to have sprained knee vs. Lions, will miss time

Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in Thursday's win over the Lions and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Miller is believed to have a knee sprain.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White active for first time since tearing ACL last Thanksgiving

The Buffalo Bills, already boasting a top-five scoring defense and a 7-3 record, will be returning All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White for a matchup against the Detroit Lions in the inaugural John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.

news

Inactive reports for Thanksgiving Day games in 2022 NFL season

Inactive reports for Thanksgiving Day games: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions; New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys; and New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE