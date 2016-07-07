Max Tuerk signs contract with San Diego Chargers

"Max has got tremendous quickness," Davidson said in June. "He is an exceptional athlete inside. He's a smart guy, and someone I consider to be a true pro. I've seen the way that he works, and I've watched a lot of film on this guy. I think he will help us on the interior. I don't want to say that he's a center only. He is going to have to compete at guard also, but again, he has to earn a spot in that room."