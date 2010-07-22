Mawhinney aims to improve NFL's foothold across the pond

This will be the fourth straight season in which London's Wembley Stadium will host an NFL game, and if/when the "enhanced schedule" of 18 regular-season games comes to fruition, look for the number of games abroad to at least double. I continue to believe that we will see a Super Bowl in London as well as an NFL franchise there within our lifetime -- my guess would be at least one of them within 15 years. Just this week in London, still in the afterglow of soccer's World Cup, 49ers owner John York, chair of the league's international committee, said: "I'm not sure what will happen first, a Super Bowl over here or an NFL team, but they both seem likely to happen."