Mawae voted in for second straight term as NFLPA president

WAILEA, Hawaii -- Free agent center Kevin Mawae was unanimously re-elected as president of the NFL Players Association during the union's board of player representatives meeting Saturday.
Mawae, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, will serve his second straight two-year term beginning this season after the voting was announced in Maui with more than 100 players in attendance. The 16-year veteran has spent the last four seasons playing with the Tennessee Titans.
He has served on the NFLPA executive committee since 2002 and was a player representative for five previous seasons.
"I'm thankful and humbled by my re-election as president of the NFL Players Association," Mawae said in a statement. "I believe it shows the faith and belief that the board has in me and my ability to continue to lead the players of the NFL through a period of uncertainty."
Mawae's re-election comes at a crucial time for the union and the NFL as this season is the league's first without a salary cap since 1993. The current collective bargaining agreement expires in March 2011. While NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith has characterized the possibility of a work stoppage as a "14" on a scale of 1 to 10, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said it would be unwise to think that owners want to not have football.
Also elected to serve on the NFLPA executive committee were Charlie Batch, Scott Fujita, Sean Morey and Brian Waters. They join current committee members Mawae, Drew Brees, Brian Dawkins, Domonique Foxworth, Tony Richardson, Jeff Saturday and Mike Vrabel.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press