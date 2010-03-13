Mawae voted in for second straight term as NFLPA president

Mawae's re-election comes at a crucial time for the union and the NFL as this season is the league's first without a salary cap since 1993. The current collective bargaining agreement expires in March 2011. While NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith has characterized the possibility of a work stoppage as a "14" on a scale of 1 to 10, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said it would be unwise to think that owners want to not have football.