Mawae voted in for second straight term as NFLPA president

Published: Mar 13, 2010 at 01:26 PM

WAILEA, Hawaii -- Free agent center Kevin Mawae was unanimously re-elected as president of the NFL Players Association during the union's board of player representatives meeting Saturday.

Mawae, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, will serve his second straight two-year term beginning this season after the voting was announced in Maui with more than 100 players in attendance. The 16-year veteran has spent the last four seasons playing with the Tennessee Titans.

He has served on the NFLPA executive committee since 2002 and was a player representative for five previous seasons.

"I'm thankful and humbled by my re-election as president of the NFL Players Association," Mawae said in a statement. "I believe it shows the faith and belief that the board has in me and my ability to continue to lead the players of the NFL through a period of uncertainty."

Mawae's re-election comes at a crucial time for the union and the NFL as this season is the league's first without a salary cap since 1993. The current collective bargaining agreement expires in March 2011. While NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith has characterized the possibility of a work stoppage as a "14" on a scale of 1 to 10, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said it would be unwise to think that owners want to not have football.

Also elected to serve on the NFLPA executive committee were Charlie Batch, Scott Fujita, Sean Morey and Brian Waters. They join current committee members Mawae, Drew Brees, Brian Dawkins, Domonique Foxworth, Tony Richardson, Jeff Saturday and Mike Vrabel.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Inside Noah Johnson's rapid ascension in the Madden Championship Series

Noah Johnson talks to Nick Shook about his rapid rise in the Madden Championship Series, becoming the first esports student athlete at West Virginia University and more.

news

New year, new team? Derek Carr, Zach Wilson among seven NFL players who could use a fresh start in 2023

New year ... new team? As we head into 2023, Bucky Brooks spotlights seven players across the NFL who could use a fresh start with a different organization, including a pair of high-profile quarterbacks.

news

RB Index, Week 17: Cowboys, Packers lead NFL's top five rushing duos this season

Maurice Jones-Drew reveals his top five rushing duos in the NFL this season. Will the Cowboys or Packers tandem earn the No. 1 spot? Plus, an updated ranking of his top 15 running backs ahead of Week 17.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE