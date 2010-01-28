Mawae: Owners, players 'on (opposite) 10-yard lines' on new CBA

"It would be a sad deal if we can't get a deal done and continue to play football when we're the most popular professional sport in this country and the billions of dollars that are being made," Mawae said. "It's an $8 billion business. It's probably more than that this year. The numbers haven't come all the way in, yet. The way negotiations go, we could reach an 11th hour deal right before March 5. That would be the best-case scenario. Worst case scenario: We get locked out. Somewhere in between, we figure something out before March 2011 and move on."