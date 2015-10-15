Maurkice Pouncey has setback, more surgery coming

NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported Thursday that Pouncey is experiencing complications from his ankle injury and is expected to undergo a second surgery, according to sources briefed of the injury.
The setback has prompted fears that Pouncey will miss more of the season than initially anticipated.
Pouncey suffered a broken bone in his ankle in a preseason game on Aug. 23. He underwent surgery to repair the break and was placed on injured reserve with the designated to return tag on Sept. 6.
Under league rules, Pouncey is eligible to return to practice after spending at least six weeks on the team's reserve/injured list. The earliest Pouncey could return to game action is Week 9 against the Raiders.
Pouncey has been missed in the Pittsburgh lineup. His replacement, Cody Wallace, has has graded out as one of the league's worst centers through five weeks, according to ProFootballFocus.com.