Maurice Jones-Drew will be absent from Jaguars workouts

Published: Apr 16, 2012 at 05:34 PM

When the Jacksonville Jaguars begin their voluntary offseason workouts Tuesday, they will do so without the NFL's rushing champion.

The Florida Times-Union on Monday reported that running back Maurice Jones-Drew will be absent and instead will work out in California, where he lives in the offseason.

Jaguars said Monday he didn't expect any players other than defensive tackle Terrance Knighton and kicker Josh Scobee to miss the workout.

"Not that I know of as of right now," Mularkey said. "Again, this is a voluntary phase of our offseason, and we'd like to have them all here, but we'll find out when we get started in the morning."

Jones-Drew, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is coming off the most productive season of his career, as he led the league with 1,606 rushing yards.

